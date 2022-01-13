New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The release of the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test UPTET 2021 admit card has been delayed by the Examination Regulatory Authority of Uttar Pradesh. The UPTET 2021 admit card was supposed to release on January 12, 2022. Though there has been no clear reason regarding the delay of the admit card, the admit card will be released in a day or two.

Secretary of Prayagraj–headquartered Exam Regulatory Authority (ERA), UP Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi said, "UPTET-2021 admit card would be issued after the state government order regarding free travel for the candidates gets issued. This could take a day or two."

Initially, the exam was supposed to take place on November 28. However, due to a papers leak, the exam got postponed and will now take place on January 23, 2022. Moments before the exam was about to commence on November 28, the question paper was found floating on a WhatsApp group. The UP police had arrested 34 people in connection with the case.

The education body released a notice, which stated that the provisional answer keys will be declared on January 27. Students can raise objections till February 01, 2022. The final answer key will be uploaded on the website on February 23, and the UPTET 2021 results will be declared on February 25, 2022.

A total of 12,916,628 students have registered for the morning shift exam, whereas a total of 8,73,553 candidates have registered to appear in the second shift.

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh earlier said that candidates can avail the facility of free transport by showing their admit card.

Here’s how you can download UPTET 2021 admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website -- updeled.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, students will find the link of the UPTET admit card -- click on that

Step 3: The candidate is required to entire their login credentials such as application number, user number, and password

Step 4: Step 4: The admit card will appear in front of your screen

NOTE: Save, Download and take a printout of the admit card for future reference

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen