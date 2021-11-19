New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) is going to release the admit card for Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 today (November 19). Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their admit card from the official website of the UPBEB at updeled.gov.in

According to the notice given by the board, the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) admit card download link will be activated by today afternoon.

The Uttar Pradesh exam regulatory authority will conduct the UPTET exam on November 28, and the provisional answer key will be declared on December 2. Candidates appearing for the exam are required to carry a hard copy of their admit card along with identification proof to enter the examination hall.

Here's how you can download UPTET admit card 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website -- -- updeled.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, there will be a link to admit card -- click on that

Step 3: Once clicked, a new page will open in front of the candidate where he or she has to log in using their registration number

Step 4: The admit card will appear in front of the screen

NOTE: Candidates are advised to thoroughly check their information like name, institute name, instructions, exam they are appearing and other details.

Approximately 13 lakh students have registered for the exam. Candidates, who will clear paper 1, will be eligible to teach students who are in classes 1 to 5, whereas candidates, who will clear paper 2, will be eligible to teach classes 6 to 8. The exams will take place in two shifts. The first shift will begin from 10 am and conclude at 12:30 pm, whereas the second shift will be held from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen