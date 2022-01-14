New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) has released the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test UPTET 2021 admit card on the official website. Candidates who have registered for the exam can now download the admit card from the official website -- updeled.gov.in

The UPTET 2021 exam date has already been announced as January 23, 2022. The answer keys will be released on January 27 and students can raise objections till February 01, 2022. On February 23, the final answer key will be released and the UPTET 2021 results will be declared on February 25, 2022.

Here’s how you can download UPTET 2021 admit card:

Step 1: In order to download the admit card, the student needs to visit the official website -- updeled.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, students have to look for the link of the UPTET 2021 admit card -- click on it

Step 3: Step 3: The candidate is required to entire their login credentials such as application number, user number, and password

Step 4: The admit card will appear in front of your screen

NOTE: Save, Download and take a printout of the admit card for future reference

Initially, the exam was supposed to take place on November 28, and admit cards were already released. However, the examination got canceled due to a paper leak and the conducting body announced a fresh date. Candidates must carefully crosscheck the details in the admit card, especially the ones mentioned below.

*Candidate’s name

*Roll number

*Date of birth

*Venue of exam centre

*Exam date, timing, and shift

Apart from carrying the admit card, candidates are also required to carry the original copy of the identity proof that they have used while filling the UPTET application form 2021 in order to enter the examination hall.

In the wake of the Covid-19 situation, candidates are asked to follow Covid protocols which include wearing a mask, carrying handsanitizers in small bottles, and maintaining social distancing. Candidates will only be allowed to carry black ballpoint pens. Calculators, watches, or any other electronic gadgets are strictly prohibited.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen