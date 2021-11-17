New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) will release the admit card for Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 on Wednesday. Candidates can download the UPTET admit card from the official website of the UPBEB at updeled.gov.in

The Uttar Pradesh exam regulatory authority will conduct the UPTET exam on November 28. Candidates are required to carry a hard copy of their admit card along with identification proof while entering the examination hall.

Talking about numbers, then approximately 13 lakh students have registered for the exam. Candidates, who will clear paper 1, will be eligible to teach students who are in classes 1 to 5, whereas candidates, who will clear paper 2, will be eligible to teach classes 6 to 8. According to the official notice, the provisional answer key will be released on December 2.

Here's how you can download UPTET admit card 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official website -- updeled.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, you will find the link to admit card -- click on that

Step 3: A new page will be open in front of the candidate where he or she has to log in using their registration number

Step 4: The admit card will appear in front of the screen

NOTE: Candidates are required to check their name, institute name, instructions, exam they are appearing and other details properly. Apart from that, candidates also need to go through every spelling, and if in case of error, they need to check with the authorities at the earliest.

If in case, candidates face any issues, they can reach out to the Help Desk at 05322466761, 0532-2466769, 0532-2467504, or secretarypnp.up@gmail.com.

