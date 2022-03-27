New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board is expected to release the result for Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET 2021) soon. Once released the final scorecards will be made available on the official website of UPBEB — updeled.gov.in. Also, the UPBEB is likely to release the UPTET 2021 Final Answer Key soon.

UPTET 2022 Sarkari result and final Answer key release date have not been officially announced by UP Board. As per the media buzz, the UPTET results and answer key is likely to be announced in the coming week. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website of the board.

UPTET 2022 Result: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website of the education board -- updeled.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, students will find the link that reads, 'UPTET Final Answer Key' or 'UPTET 2021-22 Results.' (once the results are declared) -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, a new page with relevant details will open in front of the candidate.

Step 4: Candidates need to fill the roll number etc.

Step 5: Once done, UPTET 2022 Results and final answer key will be displayed on the screen

UPTET2021 Final Answer Key: How to download

Go to the official website, UPBEB at updeled.gov.in

Click on the link that reads, ‘UPTET Result 2021’ available on the homepage.

Enter the required credentials such as registration number, OTP, and captcha to log in.

Your UPTET Final Result 2021 will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the UPTET Final Result 2021 for future use.

Meanwhile, the provisional answer key for UPTET 2021 was released on January 27, 2022, and candidates were allowed to raise objections till February 1. The UPTET 2021 exams were held on January 23, 2022. A total of 21,65,179 candidates had registered for UPTET 2021, which included 12,91,627 at the primary level and 8,73,552 for the upper primary level.

Posted By: Ashita Singh