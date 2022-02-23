New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) is going to release the final answer key for Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) exam today February 23). As per the schedule shared by the UPTET, the results of the teacher eligibility test is likely to be declared on February 25, and today the education board will declare the final answer key. Candidates who appeared for the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website -- updeled.gov.in.

Back on January 27, the education board released the provisional answer key for the UPTET 2021 exam as per the stated schedule. Candidates were allowed to raise objections till February 1, 2022, and the UPBEB will release the final answer key after evaluating and considering the valid objections made to the provisional answer key.

The main results of UPTET 2021 will be declared based on the final answer key. With the help of the final answer key, students can easily check their answers and calculate the probable UPTET 2021 score.

If you have appeared for the exam and want to check your final answer key, then here is a step-wise guide for it.

UPTET 2021 Answer Key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website -- updeled.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, students need to login through their registration number and date of birth

Step 3: Now, a new window will be open through which candidates will be able to check their responses and UPTET 2021 final answer key

Step 4: Check and download the answer key

NOTE: Take a printout of the final answer key and calculate your probable score

The date of the UPTET 2021 can be changed by the administration if required.

While talking about numbers, then over 18 lakh aspirants appeared for UPTET 2021, and the exam was conducted on January 23, 2022, in two shifts.

Candidates who will qualify for this teacher eligibility entrance will be eligible to apply for teacher's position primary (Classes 1 to 5) and upper primary (Classes 6 to 8) in various government and government-aided schools across Uttar Pradesh.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen