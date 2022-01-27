New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board is going to release the answer key for Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) exam today (January 27). Candidates who have appeared for the exam are advised to keep an eye on the official website -- updeled.gov.in

The education board conducted the teaching eligibility test on January 23rd, 2022, in different examination centres of the states. While talking about numbers, a total number of 21,65,179 candidates appeared for the exam for both the shifts of the UPTET. Chief Minister Yogi also congratulated everyone on the successful conduct of the exam.

UPTET Answer Key 2021: How to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website -- updeled.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, the candidate will find the link of 'U.P.TEACHER ELIGIBILITY TEST' -- click on that

Step 3: Now, the candidate has to click on that link that reads, ' UPTET Answer Key 2021'

Step 4: Now, a PDF will open in front of the candidate which will contain the answer key

Note: Save, Download, and take a printout of UPTET Answer Key 2021 for future reference.

UPTET 2021: Important dates

January 23, 2022: - The date of the examination

January 27, 2022: - Tentative answer key release date

February 1, 2022: The last date to file an objection on the interim answer key

February 23, 2022: Release of final answer key

February 25, 2022: Declaration of result

Candidates will get 5 days to raise their objections starting from 28th January. The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) is the exam for those candidates who wish to work as primary and junior level government teachers in state government schools.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen