New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) is going to release the revised admit card for Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test UPTET 2021 today (January 12). Initially, the exam was supposed to take place on November 28. However, due to a papers leak, the exam got postponed and will now take place on January 23, 2022. As the education body will be releasing the admit cards today, students are advised to keep a close on the official website of UPBEB -- updeled.gov.in.

Candidates should note that the UPTET Admit Card 2021 download link will be activated by the exam regulatory authority on the official website. Once the link is activated, candidates will be able to click on it and then access the admit card through their Registration Number and one-time password (OTP).

Here's how to download UPTET 2021 admit card:

Step 1: go to the official website -- updeled.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, the candidate will find the link of the UPTET admit card -- click on that

Step 3: Now the candidate has to enter their login credentials such as application number, user number, and password.

Step 4: The admit card will appear in front of your screen

NOTE: Save, Download and take a printout of the admit card for future reference

As per the notice shared by the education body, the exam will take place on 23rd January 2022, and the provisional answer keys will be declared on January 27. Students can raise objections till February 01, 2022. The education body will then upload the final answer key on February 23, and the UPTET 2021 results will be declared on February 25, 2022.

Earlier, the CM of the state also said that candidates can avail the facility of free transport by showing their admit card. While talking about numbers, then approximately 13.52 lakh students have registered for the primary level examination. On the other hand, above 8.90 lakh, students have submitted their applications for the upper primary level exam.

The UPTET 2021 was supposed to take place on November 28, 2021. However, moments before the exam was about to begin, the question paper was found floating on a WhatsApp group. The UP police had arrested 34 people in connection with the case.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen