New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Finally, the day is here. The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) is going to conduct the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test 2021 (UPTET) today (January 23rd). All the necessary preparations for the exam were completed on Saturday. A total of 61230 candidates will appear in the examination, and the paper will take place in two shifts.

As per a report in Dainik Jagran, District school inspector Gyanendra Pratap Singh Bhadauria said that above 35 thousand students will appear for the first shift of the exam at 70 centers. The first shift of the exam will start from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm. On the other hand, more than 25 thousand students will give the examination for the second shift at 51 centers. The second shift will begin at 2:30 pm and end at 5:00 pm.

Bhadauria also said that one static magistrate, sector magistrate, and supervisor have been deployed at each examination center to conduct the examination peacefully and without cheating.

Candidates who will be found carrying items like electronic pen or scanner, mobile phone, health band, earphone, Bluetooth, microphone, pager, camera, purse, black glasses, handbag, accessories, scale, pen drive will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.

Candidates have to enter the examination hall 30 minutes before the commencement of the exam. After that, the candidate will not be allowed to enter the examination center under any circumstances. All the students in the examination room will be monitored through CCTV cameras during the examination.

Secretary Examination Regulatory Authority, Prayagraj has directed the District School Inspectors to make arrangements for special rooms for those students who show symptoms of Covid during the exam.

While appearing for the UPTET primary and upper primary level exam, candidates are required to bring a valid photo ID such as a PAN card, voter ID, Aadhar card along with their admit card. If in case a candidate is found without a valid photo ID or admit card, then he or she will no longer be allowed to take the exam.

Candidates have to strictly follow the Covid-19 protocol in order to avoid the spread of the virus. Those protocols include social distancing, wearing a mask throughout the exam, and carrying hand sanitizers.

