New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) is gearing up to conduct the UPTET 2022 on January 23, 2022. The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test will be held amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state. Ahead of the exam, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has issued important guidelines regarding the systematic conduct of the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET).

He directed the Examination Regulatory Authority of Uttar Pradesh, Prayagraj, to follow COVID protocol during the UPTET 2021 exam and the availability of masks, sanitisers, thermometers at every centre is a must.

"Take strict measures regarding the systematic conduct of the proposed Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) on January 23. Follow the covid protocol such masks, sanitisers, thermometers should be available at every centre," the notice read.

As per reports, around 21 lakh candidates have registered for the Uttar Pradesh TET. Lately, UPBEB released the admit card at updeled.gov.in.

Those appearing for the exam will get the facility of free travel to their examination centres such as bus, metro etc.

Originally, UPTET 2021 was scheduled to be held on November 28 but due to paper leak controversy, the exam was cancelled on the same day.

