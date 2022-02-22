New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) is expected to announce the results of the Uttar Pradesh Teachers' Eligibility Test (UPTET 2021) soon ending the wait of lakhs of aspirants across the state. According to a report by Dainik Jagran, the UPBEB is expected to announce the UPTET 2021 results on February 25 on the official website of the board at updeled.gov.in.

However, an official confirmation from the board about the declaration of the result is still awaited. It is advised that the students waiting for the UPTET 2021 Results should keep checking the updates on the official website to know about the exact date and time of the UPTET 2021 Results.

UPTET Result 2021: How to check your scorecard

Go to the official UPBEB website updeled.gov.in

Click on the UPTET 2021 result link available on the homepage once it has been declared

Enter your registration number, OTP, and captcha to login into the UPTET candidate portal

Check your UPTET 2021 result and check all details

Download and save your UPTET result for future use.

About UPTET 2021 Exam:

A total of 21,65,179 candidates registered for UPTET 2021, which included 12,91,627 at primary level and 8,73,552 for upper primary level. Apart from this, a total of 10,73,302 candidates (83.09 per cent) appeared in the primary level examination. Similarly, 7,48,810 (85.72 per cent) candidates appeared at the lower primary level. The UPTET exam was conducted by UPBEB on January 23, 2022. However, earlier the exam was scheduled to be held on November 28, 2021, but was postponed due to an alleged paper leak. The answer key for UPTET 2021 was released on January 27, 2022, and candidates were allowed to raise objections till February 1.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan