New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board, UPBEB, has announced the exam date for Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test, UPTET 2021. Now, the exam will be held on January 23, 2022. Initially, the exam was supposed to take place on November 28, 2021. However, due to the paper leak, the education body cancelled the exam around 10 am, soon after it started. Students can check the complete schedule for the fresh phase of the examination on the official website of UPBEB -- updeled.gov.in.

The website has also given a detailed description of how to download the admit cards and the results of the examination. Just like before, the exam will take place in two shifts. Shift 1 will take place from 10 am to 12:30 pm whereas, Shift 2 will be from 2:30 pm to 5 pm. It should be noted that candidates should take a thorough look at these new dates and prepare for the exam accordingly.

Check revised schedule here:

Name of the Event Date(s) UPTET Admit Card (new) January 12, 2022 UPTET new exam date 2021 January 23, 2022 UPTET Provisional answer key January 27, 2022 Last date to raise objections, if any February 01, 2022 Final answer key February 23, 2022 UPTET Result 2021 February 25, 2022

While talking about numbers, then nearly 21 lakh candidates are expected to appear for this examination in both shifts. However, it is expected that a large number of students will opt for the shift 1 exam. Before the official notice, there were speculations that the examination would be held in December 2021 as the government had said that it would conduct the exam in a month's time.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen