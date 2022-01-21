New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: After a lot of controversies and a long wait, the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) is finally going to conduct the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test 2021 (UPTET) on 23rd January. The education body on January 14th released the admit card for the examination on its official website -- updeled.gov.in

Since the exam is hardly two days away, there are some important rules and regulations that candidates are required to follow.

While appearing for the UPTET primary and upper primary level exam, candidates are required to bring a valid photo ID such as a PAN card, voter ID, Aadhar card along with their admit card. If in case a candidate is found without a valid photo ID or admit card, then he or she will no longer be allowed to take the exam.

Candidates have to strictly follow the Covid-19 protocol in order to avoid the spread of the virus. Those protocols include social distancing, wearing a mask throughout the exam, and carrying hand sanitizers.

Apart from that, candidates who will be found carrying items like electronic pen or scanner, mobile phone, health band, earphone, Bluetooth, microphone, pager, camera, purse, black glasses, handbag, accessories, scale, pen drive will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.

UPTET exam will be conducted in two shifts

The UPTET exam will be conducted in two shifts. The primary level examination will take place between 10:00 am to 12:30 in the first shift whereas, the upper primary level examination will be held in the second shift between 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm.

Initially, the exam was supposed to take place on November 28, but due to a paper leak, the examination got cancelled. The question paper was circulated on WhatsApp groups, and the UP police had arrested 34 people in connection with the case.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen