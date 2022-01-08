New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Amid the spread of Covid-19 infections and the Omicron variant candidates appearing for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 are worried that the examination may get postponed again. The exam is going to take place on January 23rd. However, with the grim situation of Covid-19 in the country, candidates fear that the exam might get extended.

If the date of the examination gets extended, then it will not be the first time. Initially, the paper was supposed to take place on November 28 however, due to a papers leak, the exam got postponed. The question paper was circulated on WhatsApp groups, and the UP police had arrested 34 people in connection with the case.

Later on December 22, the education body announced that the UPTET exam will take place on January 23, and the results of UPTET 2021 will be announced on February 25. The admit card for the exam will be available on January 12 for the students. Earlier, the CM of the state also said that candidates can avail the facility of free transport by showing their admit card.

While talking about numbers, then approximately 13.52 lakh students have registered for the primary level examination. On the other hand, above 8.90 lakh, students have submitted their applications for the upper primary level exam. Seeing the situation of Covid-19, it will become tough for the education board to conduct the exam on this huge scale as even if one single student turn Covid positive, then the place will become a Covid hotspot.

In the wake of the rising of Covid-19 cases, the Uttar Pradesh government has asked all the government and private schools up to remain close for class 10 till January 14. The state also imposed a night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen