New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) (paper 1) which was supposed to be conducted on Sunday (November 28) has been cancelled after the question paper was leaked allegedly on a WhatsApp group. Now the exam will be held again after a month. Hours before the exam the question paper was circulated via a WhatsApp group of Mathura, Ghaziabad, and Bulandshahar.

"UPTET 2021 examination has been cancelled following information of paper leak. UP government will conduct the exam again within a month. Investigation to be conducted by UP STF," Dr Satish Dwivedi, Basic Education Minister was quoted as saying by news agency ANI

The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) further informed that students are not required to pay any fees again for the exam. The exact date of the exam will be notified in due course of time. Also, a special task force is investigating the matter.

"UPTET 2021 examination scheduled to be held today stands cancelled due to alleged paper leak," Uttar Pradesh Additional Director General of Police (ADG), Law and Order, Prashant Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI

"Dozens of suspects detained by STF in the paper leak case, the investigation is on. UP government will conduct the exam again within a month: Prashant Kumar, ADG, Law & Order," he added.

Earlier on November 19, the education board released the admit card for the exam. UPTET exam is conducted to appoint teachers for government and government-aided schools across Uttar Pradesh. Candidates, who would clear the exam, would be appointed as teachers in schools across the state.

The exam was about to take place today by the UPBEB in offline mode, with several COVID-19 safety measures, and was supposed to be conducted across 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh, in hundreds of exam centres.

According to the earlier guidelines, the exam was set to take place under the strict supervision of a visiting team, sector magistrate, and static magistrate. All the center administrators were instructed by the District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) to reach the designated centres by 7.30 am today.

