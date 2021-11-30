New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 was cancelled after the papers allegedly got leaked just ahead of the exam. Now, the aspirants are waiting for UPTET 2021's new exam date. As per reports, the exam is likely to be conducted on December 26, 2021, but Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) is yet to officially confirm the date.

UPTET was supposed to be held on November 28, but due to the paper leak, the UP government has pushed the exam date to December 2021. CM Yogi Adityanath further added that now the exam will be held in a "transparent manner". Also, candidates will be provided with free travel facilities by Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC).

This year, over 19 lakh candidates have registered for the exam, which will be held in two shifts.

UPTET 2021: Admit Card Date

Since the exam papers got leaked, candidates will be issued new admit cards as soon as the UP government confirms the revised date.

UPTET 2021: Exam Pattern

The exam will be held in a multiple-choice questions (MCQ) format in both Hindi and English. The time allotted to the candidates for the exam will be 150 minutes, that is, two-and-half hours.

Paper 1 has five subjects, namely Child Development Pedagogy, Language 1 (Hindi), Language 2 (English or Urdu or Sanskrit), Mathematics and Environmental Studies.

Paper 2 consists of Child Development Pedagogy, Language 1 (Hindi), Language 2 (English or Urdu or Sanskrit), and mathematics or science or social science or social studies.

Meanwhile, officials have arrested 23 people from several cities of Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow, Varanasi, Meerut and Prayagraj.

Candidates are advised to keep a close check on the official website of UPBEB or Jagran English for the latest updates on the UPTET 2021 revised dates.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv