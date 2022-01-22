New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 is all set to be held on tomorrow, January 23, 2022. This time, CM Yogi Adityanath intervened and instructed the examination body to make strict arrangements at the examination centres. Also, COVID positive candidates have been allowed to appear. Candidates can visit the official website updeled.gov.in for fresh guidelines, timings and other details.

The exam will be held in two shifts--10 am to 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm to 5 pm. Candidates must carry their UPTET admit card, else they won't be allowed to appear for the exam. This time, the UP government has made a special arrangement for UPTET candidates, they can avail free bus rides to reach the examination centre.

UPTET 2021: Important Guidelines

- Candidates must reach the exam centre at least 1 hour before to avoid the last-minute hassle.

- Candidates must present their COVID-19 vaccination certificate.



- Along with admit card, candidates must carry valid photo identity proof like Aadhar Card, PAN card etc. for verification.

- Candidates must carry only a 'transparent' water bottle if they wish to.

- Candidates must have their hand sanitisers with them.

- No electronic gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, formula tablets etc. are allowed inside the exam hall.

- Those who will be found indulging in any such means, will face serious consequences.



- COVID positive must inform the in-charge as separate arrangements have been made for such candidates.

More than 22 lakh candidates registered for the UPTET 2021, out of the total, 13.52 lakh will appear for the Primary level (Class 1 to 5) while 8.93 lakh candidates for the Upper Primary (classes 6 to 8). Those who are able to clear the exam would be eligible for the job as a teacher in schools under the Uttar Pradesh government.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv