Lucknow | Jagran Education Desk: Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) is scheduled to be conducted on January 23, 2022, for recruitment of Primary Level and Elementary level teachers in the state. Earlier, the exam was slated to be held on November 28, 2021, but was postponed due to a leak of question papers. Now, with the exam nearing, the Uttar Pradesh Exam Regulatory Authority will determine the exam centres.

As per reports by Dainik Jagran, for this year's exam, centres created earlier were to be reviewed, but in the list of centres many of them are unchanged and the UP authority has not made many changes to the list. Also, in the list that is to be given, many districts have also given the name of the colleges and universities which will be used as centres for UPTET 2021-22.

Commenting on the same, UP Exam Regulatory Authority Secretary Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi said, "the districts have sent the list of examination centers and the same will be sent to NIC Lucknow for the final decision. Also, after the determination of exam centres, preparations will be done for the issue of admit cards on January 12, 2022."

According to reports, earlier, government had suggested the asked the authority to make universities, colleges as well as schools of CBSE and ICSE boards as examination centres, so that the monitoring can be made easy. Around 13.52 lakh candidates have registered for the UPTET primary level test while 8.93 lakh applicants have enrolled for the upper primary level exam.

UPTET 2021-22 Exam: Free bus rides for candidates

The Uttar Pradesh government in view of the exam, announced that they will be providing free bus rides to all candidates to the examination centres. Special arrangements will be made for them to avail free bus rides by showing their admit cards for commuting from their location to the exam centres.The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation buses will be used for the same.

New UPTET admit card 21-2022:

The admit card for candidates will be released on the official website at updeled.gov.in on January 12, 2022. The admit cards will contain the info regarding exam centres, timings of the exam, and roll numbers required for entry.

UPTET 2021 Answer Key, Result 21-2022:

The answer key for the UPTET 2021-22 exam will be released on the website of UPBEB i.e., updeled.gov.in. on January 27, 2022. While the results for the same will be released on Feb 25, 2022.

