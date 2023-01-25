UPSSSC PET Result 2022 Declared On Official Website upsssc.gov.in; Here's How To Check

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission, UPSSSC on Wednesday released the results of the preliminary entrance test on its official website. Now, candidates who appeared for the exams can check their results online. Candidates can download their results online on the official website - upsssc.gov.in through candidate login.

All the candidates can UPSSSC PET Result 2022 using their registration number and date of birth. This year, the UPSSSC PET 2022 exam was conducted on October 15 and 16, 2022 in online mode.

For the lesser known, this preliminary entrance test is a competitive examination conducted by the UPSSSC for the recruitment of candidates for various Group B and C posts in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

Here, Check the Steps To Download the UPSSSC PET Result 2022:

Visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPSSSC) at upsssc.gov.in

Then, on the homepage, click on the "Results" tab.

Click on the "PET Preliminary Entrance Test" result

Now, a pdf file will be downloaded containing the list of candidates who have cleared the test.

Search for your name and roll number in the list to check your result.

If your name is on the list, you have cleared the test and are eligible to appear for the main examination.

Save the PDF file for future reference and take a printout if required

UPSSSC is a multiple-choice test paper that carried 100 questions and each question was of 1 mark, making the total mark 100 questions from various subjects such as General Studies, General Hindi, and General Intelligence. The duration of the exam shall be 2 hours.

As per the UPSSSC PET marking scheme, candidates will lose 0.25 marks for every wrong answer. While for the unanswered question, no marks will be deducted.

Meanwhile, Candidates who qualify in the preliminary examination are eligible to appear for the main examination. The main examination consists of written and oral tests, and the final selection of candidates is based on their performance in both the preliminary and main examinations.