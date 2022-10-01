UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2022 Released At upsssc.gov.in; Here's How To Download

UTTAR Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSC) has released the admit cards for UPSSSC PET 2022 exams. Those candidates who want to appear in the exam are advised to go to the official website of the educational body-- upsssc.gov.in and download their admit card.

You can also follow the below-mentioned steps and download the hall tickets for the Preliminary Eligibility Test.

UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2022: How To Download?

Step 1: At first, the candidates need to visit the official website-- upsssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Tap on the link that reads, 'UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2022'. You will find the link on the homepage.

Step 3: You now need to enter all the login credentials as asked by the website and click on submit.

Step 4: Check your admit card that appears on the screen and download the page.

Step 5: Take a printout and keep it for future reference.

It must be noted by the candidates that it is mandatory to carry the admit card to the examination centre as without the admit card, candidates will not be allowed to appear for the exam. The exam, meanwhile, is scheduled to take place on October 15, 2022, and October 16, 2022. The exam will take place in two shifts. The first shift will begin at 10 AM and will conclude at 12 PM. The second shift, meanwhile, will start at 3 PM and will end at 5 PM.

Candidates should go through their admit cards thoroughly and check the details like their name roll number timings, and their examination centre in order to avoid any last moment problems.

Meanwhile, the exam will be held of the subjects including Indian History, Indian National Movement, Geography, Indian Economy, Indian Constitution and Public Administration, General Science, Elementary Arithmetic, General Hindi, General English, Logical Reasoning, Current Affairs, General Awareness, Analysis of 2 unseen passages, Graph Interpretation, and Interpretation of Table.

The candidates who clear the exam will be then eligible for applying for various Group C Posts. The results will be declared within a month or two after the conduct of the exam.

The candidates will also get negative marking for every wrong answer of 1/4 marks.

Note: Candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the official website in order to get all the latest updates.