New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the date for Uttar Pradesh Preliminary Eligibility Test 2022 (UPPET). The exam will be conducted on September 18, 2022. Apart from the exam date, the commission has also released the dates for the proposed and pending examinations of various recruitments.

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Committee (UPSSSC) has released the schedule for UPSSSC Exam Calendar 2022 for all the candidates. Candidates who are going to appear for the exam can check and download the exam calendar for the year 2022 from the official website --upsssc.gov.in.

As per the notice released by the education body, the Health Worker (Female) Main Exam will take place on May 8, 2022, whereas the Rajya Krishi Utpadan Mandi Parishad (Sanyukt Samvarg) Pratiyogitatmak Pariksha 2018 will be held on May 22.

Check the entire date sheet here:

19 June – Revenue Accountant Main Examination

29 June – Combined Senior / Lower Class Assistant, Supply Inspector Main Examination

3 July – Assistant Boring Technician Competitive Examination

17 July – Instruction Main Examination

7 August – Combined Technical Services (General Selection) Competitive Examination 2016

21 August – Forest Guard and Wildlife Guard (General Selection) Competitive Examination 2019

18 September – Preliminary Qualifying Test (PET) 2022

Meanwhile, for the re-examination of included Gram Panchayat Officer and Village Development Officer, and Social Welfare Supervisor (General Selection) Competitive Examination 2018, the date is yet to be finalised.

Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official page of the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Committee (UPSSSC) for more information.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen