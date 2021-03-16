UPSESSB TGT, PGT Recruitment 2021: The recruitment process started today on March 16, 2021, and the last date to register for the same is April 11, 2021, here's all you need to know.

New Delhi| Jagran Education Desk: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Sewa Chayan Board (UPSESSB), Allahabad released a new notification in which they mentioned that over 15,000 vacancies are open for the post of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) on upsessb.org. The interested candidates can apply on the official website i..e pariksha.up.nic.in. The recruitment process started today on March 16, 2021, and the last date to register for the same is April 11, 2021.

In the notification, it was mentioned that a total of 15,198 vacancies are open for UPSESSB TGT PGT. In this, 12,603 vacancies are for UP TGT and 2,595 vacancies are for UP PGT. The last date for online fee payment for UPSESSB TGT, PGT recruitment is April 13, 2021.

What are the qualifications required to apply for these posts?

The vacancies are available for Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) and below mentioned are the educational qualifications for the respective posts.

TGT:

In this, the person needs to have an Intermediate with Graduate degree in their respective subjects and they should also have the degree of B.Ed/BTC.

PGT:

In this, the candidates need to have a Post Graduate degree and should also have a B.ed degree.

What is the age limit for UP TGT PGT?

The age criteria is that the candidates applying for the position should not be below the age of 21 years.

How to apply for UPSESSB TGT and PGT Recruitment 2021?

The candidates can apply in these simples steps:

Step 1: You need to visit the official website i.e. pariksha.up.nic.in.

Step 2: Now, you need to register for the post that you are eligible for.

Step 3: After filling in all the asked details, you need to click on the option of pay the application fee.

Step 4: The page will redirect you to the payment gateway.

Step 5: Now click on the submit button, and you are done.

Step 6: Take out the hard copy of the application form for future use.

What is the application fee?

The application fee for the General/OBC category is Rs 750. The fee for EWS (For TGT) is Rs 450, EWS (For PGT) is Rs 650. The application fee for SC is Rs 450 and for ST is Rs 250.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma