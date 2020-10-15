Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) would be announcing the UPSEE 2020 results on October 15. Here is how students can check their results and download their scorecards.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The results of Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE 2020) hosted by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, Lucknow for degree level engineering institutions and other professional colleges will be declared today (October 15) on the official website of UPSEE. Students who have appeared for the exam can see their result at or on the result portal- upsee.nic.in. Alternatively, students can also easily access their UPSEE Results 2020 on jagranjosh.com. Read on to know how to check the result for Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination result online.

How to download Score Card

Step-1: Visit the official website of SSC JE i.e, upsee.nic.in

Step-2: Click on ‘UPSEE’ at the top of the page

Step-3: Click on ‘Scorecard/Result’, written on a page timeline

Step-4: The candidate will be redirected to the Result link

Step-5: Key in the details to sign in.

Step 6: Select the college from the drop-down list

Step-7: Enter the application number.

Step-8: Key in the password and enter the security pin.

Step-9: Click on the ‘Sign In’ button

Step-10: The UPSEE scorecard will be displayed on your screen

Step-11: Download the result and save it for future reference.

According to the notice issued at the official website of the Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination Board, the students who have appeared for paper 1 to 8 will get their scorecards on October 15. This year, the university conducted the entrance test in online mode only, in the view of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The board will start the registration window as soon as the entrance exam result is announced. The students who will be qualifying for the entrance test will get to file and lock subjects and college preference. The minimum cut-off for general category students is 25 per cent, whereas for SC and ST category candidates have to secure minimum of 20 per cent marks.

Posted By: Srishti Goel