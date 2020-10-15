UPSEE 2020 Result: AKTU to release scorecards at upsee.nic.in; check steps to download
New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The results of Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE 2020) hosted by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, Lucknow for degree level engineering institutions and other professional colleges will be declared today (October 15) on the official website of UPSEE. Students who have appeared for the exam can see their result at or on the result portal- upsee.nic.in. Alternatively, students can also easily access their UPSEE Results 2020 on jagranjosh.com. Read on to know how to check the result for Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination result online.
How to download Score Card
Step-1: Visit the official website of SSC JE i.e, upsee.nic.in
Step-2: Click on ‘UPSEE’ at the top of the page
Step-3: Click on ‘Scorecard/Result’, written on a page timeline
Step-4: The candidate will be redirected to the Result link
Step-5: Key in the details to sign in.
Step 6: Select the college from the drop-down list
Step-7: Enter the application number.
Step-8: Key in the password and enter the security pin.
Step-9: Click on the ‘Sign In’ button
Step-10: The UPSEE scorecard will be displayed on your screen
Step-11: Download the result and save it for future reference.
According to the notice issued at the official website of the Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination Board, the students who have appeared for paper 1 to 8 will get their scorecards on October 15. This year, the university conducted the entrance test in online mode only, in the view of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.
The board will start the registration window as soon as the entrance exam result is announced. The students who will be qualifying for the entrance test will get to file and lock subjects and college preference. The minimum cut-off for general category students is 25 per cent, whereas for SC and ST category candidates have to secure minimum of 20 per cent marks.
Posted By: Srishti Goel