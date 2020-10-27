UPSEE 2020 Result: Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) announced the UPSEE 2020 1st seat allotment results on October 26. Here is how students can check their results and download their choose their colleges and subjects.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The first seat allotment results of Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE 2020) hosted by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, Lucknow for degree level engineering institutions and other professional colleges has declared on the official website of UPSEE. Students who have appeared for the exam can see their result at or on the result portal- upsee.nic.in. Alternatively, students can also easily access their UPSEE 1st Seat Allotment Results 2020 on jagranjosh.com. Read on to know how to check the result for Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination online.

How to check UPSEE 1st seat allotment result 2020

Step-1: Visit the official website of UPSEE i.e, upsee.nic.in

Step-2: Click on “1st seat allotment result” floating on the homepage

Step-3: Click on ‘Result’, written on a page timeline

Step-4: The candidate will be redirected to the Result link

Step-5: Key in the details to sign in.

Step 6: The students who have qualified exam can only select or reject the seat.

Step-7: Enter the application number.

Step-8: Key in the password and enter the security pin.

Step-9: Click on the ‘Sign In’ button

Step-10: The UPSEE seat allotment result will be displayed.

Step-11: Click on 'Accept/Reject' seat.

The candidates will have to give the confirmation for the allotted seat by 11:59 pm on October 29 after the selection of the seat. Students can complete the admission process on the official website of UPSEE or by the link provided by AKTU. The students will also have to submit the confirmation fees on or before 11:59 pm on October 29, 2020.

The association has announced the Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE 2020) result on October 15 and the document submission was done from October 22 to October 24. Now the seat allotment process is started. The Seat Allotment process for round one will be concluded on October 29 and the counselling for round 2 is yet to be announced.

Posted By: Srishti Goel