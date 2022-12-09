UPSC, SSC Recruited Over 2.46 Lakh Candidates In Last Five Years

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said that over 2.46 lakh candidates have been recruited by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) in the last five years.

“A total of 2,46,914 candidates have been recruited during the last five years by the UPSC and SSC. Vacancies are advertised based on the requirements given by the user ministries and departments each year." Jitendra Singh said in Rajya Sabha, quoted by news agency ANI.

In a few case minister added that minor variations may occur and the number of candidates nominated may be slightly lower than the number of vacancies reported due to the non-availability of candidates fulfilling specific eligibility criteria, laid down in the notice of the examination.

The Union minister further said that filling of vacancies is a continuous process, as per the requirement of various ministries, departments and organisations of the Central government. The government has already issued instructions to all ministries and departments for timely action to fill up the unfilled posts.

In the last three years from 2019-20 to 2021-22, UPSC has recommended 13,122 candidates for appointment based on examinations conducted by it.