Quest For Power

Gujarat

Total Seats 182
Party
Seat (Won+Lead)
Majority 92
Lead/Trail

Himachal Pradesh

Total Seats 68
Party
Seat (Won+Lead)
Majority 35
Lead/Trail

UPSC, SSC Recruited Over 2.46 Lakh Candidates In Last Five Years

The Union minister said that filling vacancies are a continuous process, as per the requirement of various ministries, departments and organisations of the Central government.

By Ritesh Kumar
Updated: Fri, 09 Dec 2022 09:46 AM IST
Minute Read
UPSC, SSC Recruited Over 2.46 Lakh Candidates In Last Five Years

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said that over 2.46 lakh candidates have been recruited by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) in the last five years.

“A total of 2,46,914 candidates have been recruited during the last five years by the UPSC and SSC. Vacancies are advertised based on the requirements given by the user ministries and departments each year." Jitendra Singh said in Rajya Sabha, quoted by news agency ANI.

In a few case minister added that minor variations may occur and the number of candidates nominated may be slightly lower than the number of vacancies reported due to the non-availability of candidates fulfilling specific eligibility criteria, laid down in the notice of the examination.

The Union minister further said that filling of vacancies is a continuous process, as per the requirement of various ministries, departments and organisations of the Central government. The government has already issued instructions to all ministries and departments for timely action to fill up the unfilled posts.

Also Read
CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2023: Class 10, 12 Practical Exam Dates..
CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2023: Class 10, 12 Practical Exam Dates..

In the last three years from 2019-20 to 2021-22, UPSC has recommended 13,122 candidates for appointment based on examinations conducted by it.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.