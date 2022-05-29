New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Union Public Service Commission is expected to announce the UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2021 soon. Candidates who appeared for the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of the commission. Once the results are out, candidates can download their results through the official website of the Commission at —upsc.gov.in or — upsconline.nic.in.

Back on March 17, 2022, the commission released the UPSC CSE Mains 2021 result. As per the official schedule, Candidates who have cleared the UPSC Main 2021 were called for the interview round from April 05, 2022. The commission concluded the Personality Tests (Interviews) of the shortlisted candidates on May 26, 2022. The interview was conducted at the Office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi.

UPSC CSE Final Result 2021: Official Websites to Check Result

upsconline.nic.in

upsc.gov.in

If you also appeared for the exam and want to check your results (once declared), then here's how you can download the results by following this simple step-wise guide.

UPSC CSE Final Result 2021: How to Download?

Step 1: Go to the official page of the commission -- upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, students will find the link that reads, “UPSC CSE Final Result 2021.” -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, a new pdf will open

Step 4: Scroll the PDF to check your name

Step 5: Download the result/merit list and take a printout of it for future reference

Looking at past trends, the commission usually declared the results within 5-7 days of the Interviews concluding.

Students are advised to keep a close eye on the UPSC website for further result-related information.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen