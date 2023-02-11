UPSC Recruitment 2023: Application Process Begins For 73 Assistant Controller And Other Posts; Check Details

THE UNION Public Service Commission, UPSC extended invitations for applications from candidates to apply for Assistant Controller and several other posts. For Candidates to apply for UPSC jobs, they would have to register online. All the eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

The registration process for applying for jobs will close on March 2, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 73 posts in the organisation.

Here, Check the Detailed List Of Posts Available for UPSC Recruitment 2023:

Foreman (Aeronautical): 1 post

Foreman (Chemical): 4 posts

Foreman Computer (IT): 2 posts

Foreman (Electrical): 1 post

Foreman (Electronics): 1 post

Foreman (Metallurgy): 2 posts

Foreman (Textile): 2 posts

Deputy Director: 12 posts

Assistant Controller: 47 posts

Labour Officer: 1 post

All the candidates aspiring to apply for the jobs must know all the eligibility Criteria, educational qualifications and age limit for each post individually. Here, click on the official Notification to know the eligibility criteria.

Candidates must pay a fee of Rs. 25/- only in cash or by using the SBI's net banking facility or by using a visa/master credit/debit card. There is no application fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates.

Meanwhile, the candidates should also note that the category-wise minimum level of suitability in interviews, irrespective of whether the selection is made only by interview or by Recruitment Test followed by an interview, will be UR/EWS-50 marks, OBC-45 marks, SC/ST/PwBD-40 marks, out of the total marks of interview being 100. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC.