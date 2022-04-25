New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The registration for Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Indian Economic Service (IES), Indian Statistical Service (ISS), and Combined Medical Services (CMS) 2022 is scheduled to end on Tuesday, April 26. Interested candidates who haven't yet applied for the exams can do so via the online application form available on the Commission's online application portal (upsconline.nic.in). The process of applying for the mentioned three recruitment examinations was started by UPSC on April 6.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates who have obtained a PG degree in Economics, Applied Economics, Business Economics, or Economics Statistics from a recognized university or any other higher education institution can apply for the IES exam.

Whereas, for the ISS exam, candidates must have graduated in Statistics, Mathematical Statistics, or Experimental Statistics as one of the subjects and PG in Statistics, Mathematical Statistics, or Experimental Statistics.

Candidates' age should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 30 years as of 1 August 2022 for both exams. There is a relaxation in the upper age limit for reserved categories.

For the CMS examination, the candidates must have an MBBS degree from a recognized institute and the age of the candidates should not be more than 32 years as of 1 August 2022. For this examination also, candidates of reserved categories will be given relaxation in the upper age limit.

Number of vacancies

A total of 53 vacancies have been announced by UPSC for Economic and Statistical Services Examinations. Out of these, 24 are for Economic Services, remaining 29 are for Statistical Services Examination. On the other hand, 687 candidates are to be selected for the Combined Medical Services Examination.

Fees structure

Candidates belonging to SC/ST, persons with benchmark disability, and females are not required to pay any fee. OBS/EWS candidates are required to pay the full prescribed fee of Rs. 200 either by remitting the money in any branch of State Bank of India or by using Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit card or by using internet banking of SBI.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha