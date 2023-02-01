UPSC Prelims 2023 Notification To Be Out Today At upsc.gov.in; Check Details

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) notification will be out today (February 1). Along with the notification the registration link will also expect to be activated today. Aspirants can check the notification at– upsc.gov.in.

Once the UPSC Prelims notification will be released, candidates can submit the application form by February 21, 2023. The exam will be conducted on May 28, 2023. Along with the Prelims notification, the commission will also release the notification for the Indian Forest Service and IFS Prelims Exam 2023. Both exam notifications will be released soon on the official website.

Aspirants who qualify for the preliminary exam will be shortlisted for the main written exam and interview. For the main written exam and the interview, candidates have to fill up separate application forms, known as detailed online application forms (DAFs). The Commission will be conducted the main exam on September 15, 2023, and will continue for 5 days.

UPSC Exam 2023: Selection Procedure

-Prelims

-Mains

-Interview/Personality Test

Exam Pattern

According to the previous trends, the UPSC Prelims exam will be divided into two papers including paper 1 and paper 2. GS paper 1 consists of Current Affairs, History, Economics, Geography, and Polity. While GS paper 2 has topics related to basic quantitative reasoning, comprehension, logical reasoning, and DI. There will be a deduction of 0.33 marks for each wrong attempt.

UPSC Civil Services 2023: Here’s How To Check Notification

Step 1: Go to the official website– upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the latest news section on the homepage.

Step 3: Now a notification PDF will open up on the screen.

Step 4: Candidates are advised to go through the details and upload the required documents.

Step 5: Candidates have to submit the form.

Note: Download the same and take a printout for future reference.