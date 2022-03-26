New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: With hardly two months left for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Prelims 2022 exam, aspirants need to be very strategic about their preparations. Often considered to be one of the hardest examinations to crack, UPSC Prelims 2022 is supposed to be conducted on June 5.

The Prelims paper has 2 parts - General Studies 1 and CSAT. Both the papers have the objective type and MCQ-based questions. If you are a UPSC aspirant, here's a look at how to crack the exam, including books and topics you should know about along with some other helpful tips.

Must-read books for UPSC aspirants

The top 9 must-have books for IAS aspirants preparing for the UPSC Exam are as follows:

1. India After Gandhi by Ramachandra Guha

2. NCERT books: The Complete Package (from classes 6-12)

3. Indian Polity by M. Laxmikanth

4. Indian Economy by Ramesh Singh

5. Introduction to the Constitution of India by D.D. Basu

6. India’s Struggle for Independence by Bipan Chandra

8. The Wonder That Was India by AL Basham

9. Majid Hussain – Indian Geography

Apart from these books, all IAS aspirants must read Yojana magazine, Economic and Political Weekly, Press Information Bureau (PIB), and Newspapers to keep themselves updated on current affairs.

Other helpful tips:

1. Draw out a timetable for yourself, and the timetable should be a realistic one. Do not make a timetable that needs more than 8 -10 hours of your day to dedicate to your IAS preparations. Once you have decided on the amount of time you will put in every day and what topics you will cover, make sure you follow it every day.

2. Make sure you solve enough mock papers for both Prelims and Mains; this is a must before you step into the UPSC exam for your first attempt. Regular evaluations will help you keep track of your progress. You get to know your weaknesses and can work accordingly. This helps you keep yourself motivated.

3. When you plan your studies, make sure you have enough time on your agenda for a minimum of two revisions. Both general studies, as well as the CSAT syllabus, should be reviewed twice – a week before the examination. Without revision, you cannot succeed in this exam.

4. Keep a habit of discussing all important developments that are important according to the UPSC Exam point of view. Good discussions will give you an edge over others, not just in Prelims and Mains, but in interviews as well.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha