New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Supreme Court recently rejected the Centre's plea to postpone women participation in National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (NDA/NA Exam 2021), saying "gender equality issues cannot be postponed". Soon after this decision was announced, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) opened the registration window for female candidates to apply for the UPSC NDA 2021 exam online, which will be held on November 14, 2021. The last date to fill the form is October 8, 2021, by 6 pm. For more information, candidates can visit the official website of UPSC--upsconline.nic.in.

How to register for UPSC NDA (2) 2021?

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC-- upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on UPSC NDA/NA II exam 2021 link

Step 3: Fill in the details in Part I and Part II registration and proceed further.

Step 4: Make the payment and click on submit

UPSC NDA (2) 2021: Age Limit

Minimum Age: 16.5 years during the commencement of the course

Maximum Age: 19.5 years during the commencement of the course

Please Note: Only 'unmarried' female candidates are eligible to register for the UPSC NDA (2) Exam.

UPSC NDA (2) 2021: Educational Qualification

- For Army Wing of National Defence Academy: 12th class pass of the 10+2 pattern of school education or passed from recognised board are eligible. Also, students who are currently in class 12 can also appear for the NDA/NA exam 2021.

- For Air Force and Naval Wings of National Defence Academy and for the 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme at the Indian Naval Academy: Class 12th pass from a recognised board or with maths and physics can apply for the exam.

UPSC NDA (2) 2021: Medical Standards

To get selected in the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force, one needs to be physically and medically fit. The Medical Board has certain criteria in physical standards like height and weight and medical standards like vision, etc. (Click here to get detailed information)

UPSC NDA (2) 2021: Admit Card

UPSC will release the admit card three weeks before the exam, that is, candidates can expect it around mid-October.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv