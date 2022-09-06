UPSC NDA NA, CDS 2 2022 Question Paper Released At upsc.gov.in; Here's How To Check

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the question papers for the second phase of the National Defence Academy (NDA), Naval Academy; and Combined Defence Services (CDS) examination, 2022. Candidates who appeared for the examination are advised to visit the official website of UPSC--upsc.gov.in and check it.

In order to download the question papers, candidates do not require any login details.

You can also follow the below-mentioned steps to download the UPSC NDA and NA, CDS 2 2022 question papers.

How To Download UPSC NDA And NA, CDS 2 2022 Question Papers?

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC-- upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Now, on the homepage, tap on the active examinations page.

Step 3: Open National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2022’ or Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2022, as required.

Step 4: Now, you need to choose the question paper you want to check.

Step 5: Once you select the option, your question paper will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the PDF file and take a printout for future reference.

UPSC conducted NDA and NA 2 and CDS 2 examinations on September 4, 2022, at test centres across the country.

Candidates must note that UPSC has the discretion to fix qualifying marks in any or all the papers. Those who will clear the cutoff of the written exam will further be needed to appear for the Services Selection Board (SSB) interview Round which will be of 900 Marks.

The selected candidates should appear for Intelligence and Personality Test where candidates for the Army/Navy wings of the NDA and 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme of Indian Naval Academy will be evaluated on the basis of Officers Potentiality and those for the Air Force in addition to the above will be needed to qualify Computerised Pilot Selection System (CPSS).

The final selection of the candidates will be made as per the total marks secured by them in the Written Examination and the Services Selection Board Tests out of 1800 Marks.

Note: Candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of UPSC in order to get all the latest updates regarding the results of exams.