NDA Admit Card 2022: UPSC Released Admit Cards For National Defence Academy Exam | Details

Union Public Service Commission released UPSC NDA and NA 2 Admit Card 2022 on August 10, 2022, on its official website. The candidates who will give the exam can download their admit card for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination 2 from the online website--upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

Meanwhile, the link for downloading the admit card will be available from August 10, 2022 to September 4, 2022. The exam will be held on September 4, 2022, for the admissions to the Army, Navy, and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 150th Course, and for the 112th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) which will begin from July 2, 2023.

The candidates can download their admit card by following the below-mentioned steps.

UPSC NDA And NA 2 Admit Card 2022: How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website of UPSC-- upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Tap on UPSC NDA & NA 2 Admit Card 2022 link that appears on the home page.

Step 3: Enter the required details and click on submit

Step 4: Your admit card will appear on the screen. Download it.

NOTE: You can also take a printout for future reference.

The admit card of the students will include the information related to the examination centre and reporting time. The candidates would not be allowed to enter the examination centre without the admit card. It must be noted that no intimation would be sent on the mail regarding the release of the eAdmit Card and the registered candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the official website for all the latest updates.

UPSC NDA And NA 2 Exam 2022:

The exam will be held on September 4, 2022, in two shifts. Students need to appear for both shifts. Paper 1 would be Mathematics which would be of 2.5 hours and carry 300 marks. The second paper or Paper 2 would be General Ability Test which would be for 2.5 hours and carry 600 marks.

Students need to qualify for both exams. The exam will have objective-type questions.

Meanwhile, if the candidates qualify for the written examination would then have to appear for the SSC interview round. Final results will be released based on performance in both written exams as well as the interview round.