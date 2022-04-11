New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Experts and students who appeared for the Union Public Service Commission - National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination or UPSC NDA, NA 1 2022 Exam, which was conducted on April 10 along with the Combined Defence Services (CDS) exam, have shared their views on this year's paper. Experts and students, as quoted by Times Now say this year's paper was 'moderate' in difficulty level. We have brought you an analysis of the UPSC NDA, NA 1 2022 exam. Here's all you need to know from section-wise review, expected cut off to number of good attempts.

Paper analysis/ section-wise review

The UPSC NDA, NA 1 2022 exam was conducted in two shifts. The first shift was held from 10 AM to 12:30 PM in which the mathematics paper was conducted. The second shift was held from 2 PM to 4:30 PM in which General Aptitude Test (GAT) was conducted. Experts and students who appeared for the test said both of these papers were moderately difficult.

UPSC NDA, NA 1 2022 Exam: Good attempts

Subject Good attempt

Mathematics: 45 to 55

General Aptitude Test: 100 to 110

(GAT)

UPSC NDA, NA 1 2022 Exam: Expected cut off

Based on the feedback of UPSC NDA, NA 1 2022 Exam by experts and students as quoted by Times Now, the expected cut-off this year could fall between 350 to 360 marks out of 900. Check previous year cutoffs here.

NDA, NA 1 Exam Year Cut off

2021 343/900

2020 355/900

2019 342/900

It must be noted that this expected cut off is based on students' and experts' feedback. Candidates can only get an idea of their estimated score from this. The final cut-off will be known after the answer keys and marking range will be issued by UPSC.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha