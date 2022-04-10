New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Union Public Service Commission, UPSC, Will conduct the UPSC NDA, NA 1 2022 Exam, and the UPSC CDS 1 Exam 2022, today, (April 10). The UPSC National Defence Academy, Naval Academy 1 2022, written exam will begin at 10 AM today, whereas the written exam for UPSC Combined Defence Services 1 2022 will start at 9 AM today.

Back on December 22, the UPSC released the notification for registration for UPSC CDS 1 2022 and UPSC NDA, NA 1 2022, on its official website. Since then, lakhs of students have registered for both these defence examinations. On March 14, admit cards for UPSC NDA, NA 1 2022 Exam, and UPSC CDS 1 2022 Exam were released by the commission.

Today the commission will conduct the UPSC NDA 1 2022 exam and its written tests, and each exam will be of two and half hours.

It should be noted that the commission will conduct a total of three written exams for UPSC CDS 1 2022. Each shift will be for two hours. The exam will take place in offline mode in various centers all across India.

Special Instructions:

Students should note that they should carry their admit cards and follow all the instructions mentioned on them during the exam.

Candidates should reach the centre at least 30 minutes before the scheduled time.

Candidates should carry their recent passport size photos.

Candidates appearing for NDA 1 exam should carry 2 photos, whereas candidates going for the CDS 1 exam should have 3 photos.

All the candidates should have received both the Covid-19 vaccines and should have their certificates.

Electronic devices such as mobile phones, pager, a USB, a Camera, Bluetooth, etc are banned inside the exam centre.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen