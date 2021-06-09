UPSC NDA II 2021: UPSC has released the notification for enrolment to the NDA and Naval Academy Exams 2. Scroll down to know last date

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification for enrolment to the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Exams (II) today, June 9. According to the academic calendar, the exam will be held on September 5, 2021. Those candidates who wish to apply for the exam can visit the official website-- upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. to fill the application form.

UPSC NDA Exam II 2021: Last Date

The registration has begun from today and will close on June 29, 2021, at 6 pm.

UPSC NDA Exam II 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have cleared class 12 exams with subjects, including physics, chemistry and mathematics, from a recognized board. They should be the citizen of India of at least 18 years of age.

How to apply for UPSC NDA Exam II 2021?

Step 1: Visit the official website-- upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

Step 2. Click on 'Online Application for various posts'

Step 3: Click on the registration link

Step 4: Enter the required information such as age, name, etc

Step 5: Upload the photograph and signature

Step 6: Pay the fee of Rs 100 and click on 'Submit' (The reserved category are exempted from paying the fee)

Step 7: Save the registration number for future reference

UPSC NDA Exam II 2021: Exam Date

The UPSC NDA exam will take place on September 5, 2021. The detailed schedule for UPSC NDA, such as admit card and number of vacancies, will be released on August 7, 2021. Those who will clear the exam will be then called for an SSB interview and after the final selection, candidates would be recruited in the Indian Army, Air Force and Navy wings of the NDA and for the Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) training.

UPSC NDA Salary

Those candidates who will qualify for the UPSC NDA exam will get a monthly stipend of Rs. 56,100 during the training period.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv