New Delhi| Jagran Education Desk: Union Public Service Commission, UPSC NDA I 2021 examination is all set to take place on April 18. The examination is scheduled to take place in offline mode at various exam centres across the nation. The examination will take place in two shifts to avoid the gathering of students in large numbers. The first shift of the examination will start at 10 am and the second shift of the examination will start at 2 pm.

What is the duration of the examination?

The duration of the examination will be of 5 hours and it will have questions of Mathematics and General Ability. The questions of Mathematics will be of 300 marks and the questions of General Ability Test will be of 600 marks.

What will be the format of the examination?

The format of the examination will be in offline mode and it will have objective type questions.

What are the important instructions for UPSC NDA candidates?

*The candidates who will appear for the examination need to carry a hard copy of the admit card. Apart from this, the candidate also needs to carry their photo identity proof.

*The candidates also need to carry their passport size photo with them.

*The candidates need to carry a black ball pen for writing and marking the answer in the OMR sheet. No other colour pens are allowed for writing the examination.

*The candidates need to follow the coronavirus guidelines issued by the government of India and the state government.

*The candidate needs to reach an hour before the examination.

However, many state board and competitive exams have been cancelled due to an ongoing surge in covid cases. The UPSC candidates are also demanding the postponement of the examination. Till now, no information of the postponement of the examination has come. For more updates, the candidates need to check the official website of UPSC--- upsc.gov.in.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma