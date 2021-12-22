New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Union Public Service Commission has activated the online application portal for National Defence and Naval Academey Exam 1 2022 (NDA NA 1 Exam 2022) today, December 22, 2022. They released the official notification for the NDA NA 1 Exam 2022 and commenced the registration process on the official website of UPSC that is- upsc.gov.in.

Eligible and interested candidates can register themselves on the portal upsconline.nic.in before the last date of filling the online application. The last date for registration is scheduled for 11 January 2022 and it can be withdrawn from 18 Jan 2022 to 24 Jan 2022 till 6:00 PM.

Also, the main NDA Exam 2022 is scheduled to be held on April 10, 2022. Candidates must note that in the official notification, applications have been invited for 400 vacancies this time.

UPSC NDA Exam 2022: Important Dates

UPSC NDA Registration Date 2022- 22 December to 11 January 2022

UPSC NDA Application Withdraw Date 2022- 18 January 2022 to 24 January 2022

UPSC NDA 1 Exam Date 2022- 10 April 2022

Steps to register for the UPSC NDA NA 1 Exam 2022, here:

Visit the official website of UPSC NDA, NA I – upsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'NDA, NA I Recruitment Notification 2022.'

A new page would open, click on the exam name

Login using your credentials.

Start filling the application form by giving all details and uploading the necessary documents.

Pay the required fee and submit.

Download the completed application and save it for future reference.

The eligible candidates shall be issued an e-Admit Card three weeks before the commencement of the examination. The e-Admit Card will be made available on the UPSC website (upsconline.nic.in.) Candidates must note that the minimum age for registering is 15.7 yrs while the maximum age is 18.

Candidates qualifying for the written exam will be called for SSB Interview. Finally, Selected candidates will get admission to Army, Navy and Air Force Wings of NDA.

Posted By: Ashita Singh