UPSC NDA, CDS Exam 2023 Registration Last Date Today At upsc.gov.in; Here’s How To Apply

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close the registration window for the UPSC NDA, NA, and CDS recruitment examinations today (January 12). Through this exam, job vacancies will be filled for Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy. Candidates can apply till 6:00 pm at– upsc.gov.in.

“Last date of filling of the application form (NDA-I & CDS-I, 2023) is extended till 6:00 PM, 12th January 2023 for the inconvenience faced by candidates due to server slow-down,” reads the official notice.

Aspirants must keep their academic records, educational documents, scanned photograph, mobile number, and active email address ready before filling out the UPSC National Defence Academy (NDA), Naval Academy (NA), and Combined Defence Services Examination (CDS) application forms.

Candidates have to pay Rs 100 for General, EWS, and OBC categories students. while SC, ST, and other categories students do not have to pay any fee. According to the supreme court, female aspirants can also apply for the UPSC NDA 1 application form 2023.

Candidates will be able to make corrections to the application form between January 18 to 24, 2023. The UPSC NDA, NA, and CDS 2023 admit cards will be released two weeks before the commencement of the exam.

UPSC NDA, CDS Exam 2023 Registration: Here’s How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website– upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the What's new section and select NDA, NA notification on the home page

Step 3: Now candidates can register and log in

Step 4: Candidates have to fill out the form, pay fee, upload the required documents, and then submit the application form

Note: Download and take the printout for future reference.