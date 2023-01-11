UPSC NDA-1, CDS-1 Exam 2023: Registration Date Extended Till Jan 12; Here’s How To Apply

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has extended the registration date for National Defence Academy (NDA-I) and Combined Defence Services (CDS-I) examinations 2023. The last date for registration will be January 12, 2023. The decision to extend the registration date has been taken due to server slow-down. Candidates can apply at– upsc.gov.in.

“Last date of filling of the application form (NDA-I & CDS-I, 2023) is extended till 6:00 PM, 12th January 2023 for the inconvenience faced by candidates due to server slow-down,” the official notification reads.

A total of 395 vacant posts will be filled through UPSC NDA I exam. While UPSC CDS I will fill up 341 vacant posts. The Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2023 will be held on April 16, 2023.

Aspirants must keep their academic records, educational documents, scanned photograph, mobile number, and active email address ready before filling out the UPSC National Defence Academy (NDA), and Combined Defence Services Examination (CDS) application forms.

Candidates have to pay Rs 100 for General, EWS, and OBC categories students. while SC, ST, and other categories students do not have to pay any fee. According to the supreme court, female aspirants can also apply for the UPSC NDA 1 application form 2023. The UPSC NDA, NA, and CDS 2023 admit cards will be released two weeks before the commencement of the exam.

UPSC NDA, CDS Exam 2023 Registration: Here’s How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website– upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the What's new section and select NDA, NA notification on the home page

Step 3: Now candidates can register and log in

Step 4: Candidates have to fill out the form, pay the fee, upload the required documents, and then submit the application form

Note: Download and take the printout for future reference