New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is going to issue the notification for the National Defense Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Examination (2) 2021 on June 9. Following this, the application process for the two exams will start. Candidates who are interested in appearing for the exams can apply for NDA and NA examination 2021 by visiting UPSC’s official portal at https://upsconline.nic.in/. The last date to apply for these exams is June 29.

The NDA and NA exams are scheduled to be conducted on September 5, this year. The exams are held twice a year and the upcoming exam in September is going to be the second attempt. The first attempt for NDA exams was conducted in April earlier this year.

Who can apply?

Candidates who have cleared the class 12 examination are eligible to apply for the Army Wing. However, those who wish to apply for the Air force and the Naval Wing should have Physics, Chemistry, and Maths as subjects in 12 class to be eligible.

What is the selection process?

A written examination is conducted first for admissions in the National Defense Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA). The written examination is conducted by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Those who clear the written exams are invited for an interview which is conducted by the Service Selection Board.

How to apply?

• First you need to visit the official portal of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in.

• Then click on the link to apply for your preferred examination available on the homepage.

• After this, a new tab will open asking for your details

• Fill in the details and click on the registration

