UPSC Mains Result 2022: Mains Exam Result Expected Soon; Check Topper List Of 2021 Here

UPSC Mains Result 2022: Prelims are the qualifying criteria for the candidates to appear in the mains examination and then a final round of interviews is conducted for the selected candidates.

By Ritesh Kumar
Updated: Tue, 06 Dec 2022 03:14 PM IST
Minute Read
UPSC Mains Result 2022: Mains Exam Result Expected Soon; Check Topper List Of 2021 Here
UPSC Mains Result 2022

THE RESULT of the Civil Services Mains exam (CSE Mains) 2022 will be announced by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) soon. Earlier on November 24, the commission released a notice that the result would be out soon, however, it is yet to confirm the exact date and time of the results. Meanwhile, the commission has asked the candidates to keep their documents ready for the interviews. Once released candidates can check the result at– upsconline.nic.in. 

The UPSC will release the list of qualified candidates with their roll numbers. Aspirants who qualify for the UPSC CSE mains exam are qualified to appear for the interview process. The exam was conducted on September 16, 17, 18, 24 and 25. After releasing the CSE Mains results, UPSC will open the window to submit DAF II. All qualified candidates must fill out this form to proceed further in the selection process. 

Also Read
CUET UG 2023 Exam Dates Soon At cuetsamarth.edu.in; Check Syllabus,..
CUET UG 2023 Exam Dates Soon At cuetsamarth.edu.in; Check Syllabus,..

The UPSC CSE is conducted in three stages including Prelims, Mains and Interviews. Prelims are the qualifying criteria for the candidates to appear in the mains examination and then a final round of interviews is conducted for the selected candidates. Marks acquire in the mains examination and interview are then combined to get the toppers list and qualifying candidates. Last year, a total of 685 candidates qualified for the CSE exam. Here is the list of toppers who qualified for the UPSC CSE 2021.

Also Read
UPSC Mains Result 2022: Mains Exam Result Expected Soon At upsc.gov.in;..
UPSC Mains Result 2022: Mains Exam Result Expected Soon At upsc.gov.in;..

UPSC Civil Services Toppers List 2021

Shruti Sharma: Rank 1

Ankita Agarwal: Rank 2

Gamini Singla: Rank 3

Aishwarya Verma: Rank 4

Utkarsh Dwivedi: Rank 5

Yaksh Chaudhary: Rank 6

Samyak S Jain: Rank 7

Ishita Rath: Rank 8

Preetam Kumar: Rank 9

Harkeerat Singh Randhawa: Rank 10

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.