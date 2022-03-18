New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Union Public Service Commission or UPSC Mains Result 2021 has been announced. All the IAS aspirants who had given the civil services exams can check their results on the official website of UPSC at- upsc.gov.in. The results have been declared for the CSE (Civil Services Examination) Main exams which were held from January 7 to 16, 2022 in offline mode. Around 1,823 candidates have cleared the exams and are shortlisted for the final recruitment of the Civil Services Mains exams.

It should be noted that the DAF (Detailed Application Form) form has also been released for the candidates who have cleared the exams. Shortlisted candidates are now required to fill out the DAF form. They can get the form on the official website at upsconline.nic.in. The UPSC CSE final interview for selection will be held from April 5, 2022.

UPSC Mains Result 2021: Step-by-step guide on how to check

Step 1- First you need to visit the official website of Union Public Service Commission at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2- Then click on the link that reads - 'Civil Services Mains Examinations 2021 Results'. The link will be available on the homepage of the website.

Step 3- You can also click on the direct link here to check the UPSC CSE Main Result 2021.

Step 4- Once you click on it, a new page would open with PDF file.

Step 5- You are required to scroll through the PFD to find your roll number.

Step 6- Take a print of the copy for future reference.

Other important things to note

The candidature of aspirants is subject to fulfillment of eligibility criteria and filling of DAF form. Candidates can also check the name-wise UPSC mains results on the website.

