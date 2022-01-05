New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Union Public Service Commission on Wednesday announced that Civil Services Main Exams 2021 will be held on time. As scheduled on January 7th, 8th, 9th, 15th, and 16th, UPSC will conduct the examinations across the nation.

In an official statement, UPSC further requested state governments for ensuring the smooth movement of the candidates/examination functionaries.

The UPSC has asked the state governments to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to the candidates and examination functionaries in their movement.

"After carefully reviewing the situation prevailing due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Commission has decided to conduct the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021 as per schedule i.e. on 7th, 8th, 9th, 15th and 16th January, 2022," it said in a statement.

The states have been told that if necessary, the e-admit cards of the candidates and the identity cards of the examination functionaries are to be used as movement passes, UPSC said in an official release.

Earlier, a large number of students demanded to postpone the UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2021. They protested online and some even moved to the court seeking deferment of the exams as the cases of covid in the country saw a surge.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday agreed to hear a petition on Thursday seeking direction to postpone the schedule of Civil Services exams till such time when the COVID-19 situation is normalized.

The civil services examination is conducted annually in three stages -- preliminary, main, and interview -- to select the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, among others.

Posted By: Ashita Singh