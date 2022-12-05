UPSC IRMSE 2023 Exam Pattern: UPSC To Conduct Separate exam for Indian Railway Recruitment from next year; Check More at upsc.gov.in

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and the Ministry of Railways on Friday announced that a separate exam will be held for recruitment under the Indian Railways Management Services (IRMS). The exam will be conducted by UPSC from 2023 onwards.

The UPSC IRMS exam will be conducted in two tiers including preliminary and mains examinations. According to the official notice, a preliminary screening examination, main written examination and interviews will be conducted. It will conduct to recruit officers to Group A services of the Indian Railways. According to the candidates' performance in the preliminary examination, they will be selected for the Mains Exam. The IRMS Mains examination will consist of four parts including the qualifying papers, optional subject papers for merit and personality test. The syllabus for these papers would be the same as the Civil Services Exam.

Part 1 is the qualifying paper, it will consist of two separate essay-type papers for 300 marks each. One will be an English language test and the other will be a test on any Indian language included in the eighth schedule of the constitution.

Part 2 paper to be counted for merit and will consist of two optional papers for 250 marks each. The candidates have to choose any one optional subject including Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Commerce and Accountancy

Part 3 will consist of 100 marks and it will be a personality test.

The minimum educational qualification required includes a degree in engineering, chartered accountancy, or commerce. The new system will require greater technical knowledge and the candidate is also expected to have greater general knowledge.

There has been some discussion of streamlining the railway recruitment process around 2017. Over the last few years, in the course of discussion on the modalities of a proposed IRMSE, there has been no recruitment to the Group A category of railway service. As the new system begins next year, the Ministry announced that 150 officers would be appointed through the CSE.