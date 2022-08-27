UPSC Invites Applications For Recruitment Of Rehabilitation Officer And Other Posts | Details Here

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has opened an application window for candidates who want to apply for Rehabilitation Officer and other posts. Candidates who are eligible for the posts can fill up the application form and apply online via the official website of the commission--0upsc.gov.in. The last date to apply for all the vacant posts is September 14, 2022.

Meanwhile, the last date for printing a completely submitted online application is till September 16, 2022. You can check below for eligibility, vacancy details, and other information.

Vacancy Details:

-Anthropologist: 1 Post

-Assistant Central Intelligence Officer: 4 Posts

-Scientist ‘B’: 7 Posts

-Rehabilitation Officer: 4 Posts

-Deputy Director General/Regional Director: 3 Posts

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can visit the official website and check the required educational qualification and age limit through the detailed notification available on the website.

Application Fees:

It must be noted that the candidates need to pay a fee of Rs 25 as an application fee. However, those belonging to SC/ST/PwBD category are not required to pay the fee. Women candidates are also not needed to pay the application charge. Male candidates from the Gen/OBC/EWS categories are not eligible for "fee exemptions" and must pay the entire prescribed amount.

Selection Process:

The candidates who will be shortlisted will need to appear for the interview round. The applicant who will appear for the interview must bring the printout of their online application along with other documents to UPSC.

Notably, the official notification also stated that people from only such castes are eligible for reservation benefits who are included in the list of reserved communities issued by the Central Government. "A candidate will be eligible to get the benefit of community reservation only in case the particular caste to which the candidates belong is included in the list of reserved communities issued by the Central Government. If a candidate indicates in his/her application form that he/she belongs to SC/ST/OBC/General category but subsequently writes to the Commission to change his/her category, such request shall not be entertained by the Commission." reads the official notification.