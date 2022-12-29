UPSC IES/ISS Final Result 2022 Declared At upsc.gov.in; Check Details

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 24 vacant posts in Indian Economic Service and 29 vacant posts in Indian Statistical Service.

UPSC IES/ISS Final Result 2022

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday evening released the result for the Indian Economic Service / Indian Statistical Service Examination (IES/ISS). Candidates who have appeared for IES/ISS exam can check the result at– upsc.gov.in orpib.gov.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 24 vacant posts in Indian Economic Service and 29 vacant posts in Indian Statistical Service. Meanwhile, there are 9 such candidates whose results have been kept provisional. The written examination was held from June 24 to 26, 2022. While the Personality Test interviews were conducted this month December 19 to 23, 2022.

According to the official notification, the commission will not issue an offer of appointment to candidates whose results have been kept provisional until the Commission verifies the original documents (awaited from such candidates) and clears their provisional status.

The merit list includes the roll number and names of the shortlisted candidates. Marks of the candidates shall be made available on the official website of UPSC within fifteen days from the date of publication of the result.

