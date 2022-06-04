New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The admit cards for r the Indian Economic Services, IES, and Indian Statistical Services, ISS examination 2022 have been released by the Union Public Service Commission, UPSC. Students who have registered for the exam can check and download their admit card from the official website of the commission -- upsc.gov.in.

The exam is set to take place from June 24 to 26. The examination will be held in two sessions one from 9 am to 12 noon and then from 2 pm to 5 pm. Admit card is one of the most essential documents, that a student needs to carry while appearing for the exam. If a student is found with admit card, then he or she will not be allowed to sit in the exam.

If you also registered for the exam and want to download the admit card, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

UPSC IES, ISS Admit Card 2022 - How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Union Public Service Commission - upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, students will find the link that reads 'IES, ISS Admit Card 2022 link' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students have to log in using their credentials.

Step 4: The UPSC IES, ISS admit card will be displayed on your screen

NOTE: Download and print a copy for future references.

UPSC IES, ISS 2022: Important Instructions for Admit Card

After downloading the admit card, students are advised to check the entire information and details given on the document.

Check for errors in your name, personal information, roll number, registration ID, year of examination, and other information.

If any students find any error, then the student should bring the issue to commission's notice.

Candidates need to keep their admit cards safely until the recruitment process.

