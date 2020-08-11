The online application process for UPSC's Indian Economic Service Examination 2020 commenced on Tuesday. Interested candidates can apply for UPSC IES 2020 exam by visiting commission's official website- upsconline.nic.in. The online application facility will be available till September 01, 2020. As per the notification released by the UPSC, a total of 15 vacancies will be filled through the Indian Economic Service Examination, 2020. The entrance exam will be conducted from October 16 to 18. Candidates will be selected based on their performance in written test and interview. Read on to know about important dates eligibility application process, fees and more

UPSC IES 2020 Important dates

UPSC IES application process commences: 11 August 2020

Last Date for submission of application: 1 September 2020

Application Withdrawal Date: 8 to 14 September 2020

UPSC IES Admit Card download: 15 days prior to the exam

UPSC IES exam date: 16 October to 18 October 2020

Eligibility

To apply for Indian Economic Services, the candidate must possess a post-graduate degree in Economics or Applied Economics or Econometrics or Business Economics from a recognized University. Candidate's age should not be less than 21 and more than 30.

How to apply for UPES IES 2020

Candidates should first read all terms and conditions before applying to the posts.

Candidates are required to apply Online using the website www.upsconline.nic.in.

Candidates will be required to fill the form in two stages viz. Part-I and Part-II.

Candidates can either deposit application fee at any SBI branch or pay through net banking facility of SBI or by using any Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card.

Candidates must keep color passport size photgraph and signature ranging between 25 kb and 300 kb

They should also keep one Photo ID proof issued by central or state government handy. have details. They may keep Aadhar Card/Voter Card/PAN Card/Passport/Driving License while filling the form.

The applicants are advised to submit only single application. However, if due to any unavoidable situation, he/she submits another/multiple applications, then he/she must ensure that application with the higher RID is complete in all respects like applicants details, examination centre, photograph, signature, fee etc," the UPSC IES notification said.

Application Fee for UPSC IES/ISS 2020

Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates: No Fee

All Others: Rs. 200/-

Exam centre

The entrance exam will be conducted at Ahmedabad, Jammu, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Bhopal, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Chennai, Patna, Cuttack, Prayagraj, Delhi, Shillong, Dispur, Shimla, Hyderabad, Thiruvananthapuram and Jaipur.

Applicants should note that there will be a ceiling on the number of candidates allotted to each of the Centres .except Ahmedabad (only IES), Chennai, Delhi (only IES & CMS), Dispur, Kolkata, and Nagpur. Allotment of Centres will be on the 'first-apply-first allot' basis, and once the capacity of a particular Centre is attained, the same will be frozen. Applicants are, thus, advised that they may apply early so that they could get a Centre of their choice, the notification said.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha