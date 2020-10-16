The UPSC has released the recommended reserve list of the candidates for the Engineering Services Examination 2019. Know the names of the candidates and the final procedure for recruitment.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the recommended reserve list of the candidates for the Engineering Services Examination 2019 on its official website. The commission has stated the recommendation for the fifty-six reserve candidates including 18 from Unreserved candidates, 34 from Backward Classes and 4 from the Scheduled Tribe category.

The candidates who have qualified for the exams can check the notification for a recommendation in Indian Railway services under the Engineering Services Examination 2019 at upsc.gov.in. Alternatively, candidates can also check their recommended reserve list at jagranjosh.com.

However, the names recommended by the Union Public Service Commission are provisional in nature. After receiving the requisition from the Ministry of Railway, the commission decided to recommend the candidates from the Indian Engineering Services reserve list 2019. The commission will verify the documents of the provision candidates before appointing them. The recommended candidates will have to submit their documents as per the guidelines issued by the UPSC.

The Indian Engineering Service Exam was held under UPSC in 2018 which was then notified for 581 vacancies. After the recommendations issued this year, the total number of vacancies under the IES exam 2019 will be 637. The IES result for the 2019 exam was declared on October 25 of the same year. However, the preliminary examination was conducted on January 6, 2019, in two sessions across the nation. Similarly, the Main Exam was conducted on June 30, 2019.

Indian Engineering Service Exam includes personality test in their final listing. The personality test for the 2019 IES Exam was conducted in September-October 2019. The candidates can check the official website for the Reserve list now. The candidates will have to download their offer letter online, there will be no post arrangement this time. After verification of the documents, the finalised candidates will get the notification.

Posted By: Srishti Goel